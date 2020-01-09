Narcos Mexico Season 2 Trailer – Netflix releases

Share it:

‘Narcos: Mexico’I took over from Netflix’s hit fiction‘Narcos’Last 2018. As the name implies, in this new fiction of the giant of streaming the fight against drug cartridges but in a new scenario and with new protagonist faces, those of Diego Luna and Michael Peña.

Just a month after releasing the first batch of chapters, Netflix confirmed that there would be a second season on the chores of Felix Gallardo, the guy who created an empire in Guadalajara amid the disorganized conglomerate of producers and traffickers that ruled Mexico in the eighties. And although it has taken a year to see what the team has prepared, here it is, just out of the oven the first teaser-trailer from the second season of 'Narcos (which you have hanging on these lines).

As the video progresses, with a high tragic tone, in this new season Gallant (Luna) will have to face not only the DEA but also the enemy that lurks in his own house, because, as the scene progresses, we have an organization in which everyone seems to be happy but with the weapon lends under the table. There will be blood, a lot. The voiceover of Breslin, the one who narrated the entire first season since anonymity: "Stabbing in the back is hard work. It eventually wears you out. No one stays on top forever. And nobody is untouchable ".

The fall is imminent. Will the United States in its quest for revenge for the execution of Kiki Camarena (Peña) or those closest to Felix who end the 'reign' of 'The Godfather'? The second season of 'Narcos: Mexico' will come to Netflix next February 13th.