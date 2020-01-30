         'Narcos: Mexico' presents the new trailer for season 2: Netflix promises a violent Valentine

Share it:

With a new DEA agent (Scoot McNairy) seeking revenge for the murder from one of theirs we leave behind the very interesting first season of the Mexican roots of one of Netflix's greatest hits. Season 2 of 'Narcos: Mexico' will return on Valentine's Day with many accounts to adjust.

Long live Mexico

The second season of the Mexican saga will come to Netflix on February 13, just over a year after the premiere of 'Narcos: Mexico'. That first season moved the story to a new territory, leaving Colombia behind to travel to Mexico in the early 80s to show the birth of the Guadalajara cartel and trace the origins of the war on drugs in Mexico.

The return of 'Narcos: Mexico' will continue counting false steps, tribulations and corruption on both sides of the border that have led us to a dangerous present where the war on drug trafficking never ends in victory. It is in the mid-80s when Félix Gallardo's super cartel is fragmented under its own dark weight and social and political changes within the country, which will cause the corruption of a desperate government.

After the death of Camarena at the hands of Gallardo, the character of McNairy will land in Guadalajara in charge of Operation Legend, the team that sought those responsible for the death of Camarena. The prominence of Scott McNairy was kept secret until the broadcast of the series. Netflix now describes it as "a hardened DEA agent whose methods do not always follow the manual".

The US effort to take revenge on Camarena's execution will take them further than ever in search of justice. The cycle of violence will not stop in season 2 of 'Narcos: Mexico'.