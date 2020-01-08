Naraka Bladepoint: the new images show the action scenarios for PC and console

Share it:

The developers of 24 Entertainment return to show us the exquisite settings of Naraka Bladepoint to give us the opportunity to familiarize ourselves with the maps of their intriguing multiplayer action arriving on PC, PS4 and Xbox One during 2020.

The shots proposed by the Chinese authors allow us to appreciate the level of detail of the settings that will form the backdrop to the battles staged by the Naraka warriors.

To those approaching this intellectual property only now, we remember that Naraka Bladepoint was announced at the Game Awards 2019 with a video that illustrated its peculiar game system. According to the Asian software house itself, the title will position itself in the genre of "fighting games", a videogame trend made famous in recent years by continuously developing games such as Absolver and, above all, For Honor.

The combat system developed by the 24 Entertainment team will be based on speed and responsiveness, with a particular care for the aesthetics and the artistic refinement of a range of animations so wide to include the special attachments with grappling hooks and unusual gadgets to hit from a short distance. At the bottom of the news you will find the developers' tweets that show the new images and an animation dedicated to the goodness of the animations of the gameplay system.