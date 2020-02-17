Nappa's death experienced firsthand recreated in a splendid illustration

Share it:

Vegeta's character is definitely one of the main figures in the series Dragon Ball Z, and over the years, since his first appearance during the Saiyan saga, the master Toriyama has shown us many sides of his character, especially the colder and wicked one.

When Raditz came to Earth in search of his brother Kakaroth, we were introduced to the dangerous and very powerful Saiyan race. Later it was the arrival of Nappa and Vegeta, prince of these skilled warriors and conquerors, that determined a turning point in the narration of Dragon Ball Z.

Goku had to undergo intense training to be able to fight the two formidable opponents. Once he managed to knock them down, Vegeta, unleashing all his pride and frustration, for having been defeated by a lower level Saiyan like Kakaroth, decides to kill Nappa, now considered useless in his plans.

It was this bloody scene that the user @ ruto830 wanted to represent with a beautiful illustration, which you find in the post below, however adopting the point of view of the victim. In the past we had already talked about this artist, who had signed some of the most beautiful moments of Dragon Ball Z lived in first person.