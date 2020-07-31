Napoli signed African Victor Osimhen for a record figure

Share it:

One of the first European market bombs was dropped by Napoli, which ensured the services of the Nigerian Victor Osimhen for the next five seasons. The Italian entity will disburse a figure higher than 50 million euros to Lille de France (for different clauses and objectives it could reach 60 million), which makes it the most expensive contract in the history of the club.

Osimhen is one of the great promises of African soccer and this operation will place him as one of the most important soccer players on his continent. Lille had sold last year to the Ivorian Nicolas Pépé to the English Arsenal in an amount close to 80 million euros. By the Algerian Riyad Mahrez Manchester City paid Leicester 68 million euros, while the podium is completed with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, from Gabon, which went from Borussia Dortmund to Arsenal for almost 64 million euros.

The 21-year-old Nigerian will fight for a position in the team led by Gennaro Gattuso with figures such as José María Callejón, Fernando Llorente, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik, among others.

Napoli has always been characterized by sales at exorbitant prices, such as those of the Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín (90 million euros to Juventus), the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani (65 million euros to Paris Saint Germain) and the Brazilian Jorginho (57 million euros Chelsea). Now it beat its own brand in the acquisitions category, which had been set by that of the Mexican Lozano for 42 million euros.

Osimhen's pass is the most expensive in Napoli's history and one of the most important for African players (REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol)

The president of the institution, Aurelio De Laurentiis, welcomed him on social networks: "Benvenuto Victor!" (Welcome Victor!). And the club published a letter by way of introduction:

"Victor Osimhen was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 29, 1998. Trained in the youth clubs of the" Strickers Academy "in Lagos, he turned professional when he moved to Wolfsburg as an adult. In Germany he played in the 2017 season / 18 and then spent the following year at Charleroi, playing 36 games for the Belgian team, scoring 20 goals.

His experience continued in Lille in 2019/20, where he accumulated 38 appearances and 18 goals.

Osimhen is a Nigerian citizen. With the Sub 17 he conquered the World Cup in 2015 in which he distinguished himself by becoming top scorer with 10 goals. He made his debut in the Major national team in June 2017 and with Nigeria so far he has 10 appearances and 4 goals. ”

