Napoli Comicon 2020 will not be done: the edition has been moved to 2021

In recent months we have told you how Coronavirus has influenced the life of Italian fairs. Many were postponed to March and April with the Naples Comicon 2020 among the most famous names. The Neapolitan event was in fact to be held at the Mostra d'Oltremare at the end of April every year.

Napoli Comicon was however postponed to July for the Coronavirus issue. Now that we have approached those months, unfortunately the organizers have had to confirm the bad feeling that has been hovering for some time through social networks and their official website.

The 22 edition of the Napoli Comicon will no longer be held in 2020: the Neapolitan event will return in 2021. There will be no gathering therefore this year, which will however enjoy other initiatives always prepared by the organizers of the fair. called Napoli Comicon 21 1/2, from June to December this Comicon Extra will be held which will focus on online and live events with guests of various kinds.

Over the next six months then Napoli Comicon will offer a program that will touch all sectors of the event, from manga and anime to video games and cosplay. There will therefore be entertainment for fans even if unfortunately the meeting with authors like Aka Akasaka will be temporarily put aside.