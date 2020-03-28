Napoleon and the brilliant project that COVID-19 has inspired him

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The singer-songwriter José María Napoleón Ruiz Narváez, originally from Aguascalientes, Mexico, nicknamed The Poet of the Song and known artistically as Napoleón, has had a brilliant idea that has inspired him in the situation that is being lived around the world with the coronavirus COVID-19 .

Napoleón, who is 69 years old and is a composer of extraordinary songs like Vive and Leña verde, will launch a music campaign with a cause against coronavirus, reports various news portals.

Napoleon has announced that his campaign is called Singing at Home with a Cause and with the money raised he will buy necessary material from Covid-19.

The artist stressed that this is a campaign in which those who like to sing will be invited to send their songs and one will be chosen for their interpreter to duet with him.

It may interest you: Mike Salazar and his moving message after being diagnosed with COVID-19

And this will be a great opportunity for all the Mexican singers and composers who perhaps live anonymously to make themselves known through Napoleon's project.

Napoleon is also an actor

Napoleón, during his artistic career, has also stood out as an actor and years ago he participated in several soap operas, supported by the late actor and producer Ernesto Alonso, who was called El Señor Telenovela.

Napoleón acted in the soap opera Red Hot, where he played a mechanic and in which he worked with the late Alma Muriel.

According to information on Wikipedia, Napoleon started his career in Musart records and later became part of Discos Cisneros Raff. Pajarillo, Deja, Never change and 30 years were some of his first great musical successes.









It may interest you: Coronavirus in Mexico daily