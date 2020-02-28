Naples Comicon 2020: the official poster signed by the award-winning Bastien Vivès arrives

Share it:

For several years now the Naples Comicon it is establishing itself as one of the most important realities dedicated to comics, cinema, video games and animation of the peninsula. In progress for several years now, the 22nd edition of the event will be held at the end of April. The organization has recently unveiled one of the latest major additions.

After revealing the role of Magister of the Naples Comicon 2020, assigned to Davide Toffolo, the Neapolitan organization reveals the official poster of the edition edited by Bastien Vivès. The French cartoonist has been awarded several times at the Angoulême Comics Festival thanks to important titles such as "The taste of chlorine" and "Polina". The award-winning designer had also won the Micheluzzi Prize in 2010 for the best foreign comic strip awarded to Napoli Comicon. At the bottom you can see the Naples Comicon 2020 poster created by the artist.

In addition to the organizers, the publishing houses are also slowly announcing the guests who will take part in the Neapolitan fair. Planet Manga will feature Shuzo Oshimi, known for manga such as Flowers of Evil, Happiness, Traces of blood, while Star Comics has announced Aka Akasaka, author of Kaguya-sama: Love is War.