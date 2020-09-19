Naomi Watts talks about the canceled Game of Thrones spin-off, or at least she tries!

During a recent promotional interview granted to Collider, Naomi Watts recounted all his disappointment with the prequel to Game of Thrones announced by HBO, assigned to the showrunner Jane Goldman and then canceled.

Speaking about it, however, the star also revealed that, despite the show being canceled almost a year ago, she is not yet allowed to reveal what the story would be about:

“Jane Goldman is a fantastic writer. He has real strength within him, his mind is beyond brilliance. I really enjoyed spending time with her … even though it was a very short time and it’s a real shame as she really got me into that world, which I never thought I’d be a part of. I had never seen Game of Thrones before joining that series and got to have a real binge at one point. I entered heavily into the entirety of that world, and I had learned to love it. Even today, however, I cannot say much. In fact, I can’t say anything. It’s funny because I have an Instagram account and in the gallery I found an old photo when in a stage costume: I thought about posting it, but I remembered that I was banned! I would have gotten into big trouble. I don’t even know if I can say what I’m saying right now.“

The series with Naomi Watts was announced before the finale of Game of Thrones and, according to rumors, it was set about 5,000 years before the events of the main series and would have told the origin of the White Walkers. A pilot was also made, unfortunately for reasons still unknown HBO decided not to go ahead with the project.

On the other hand, the prequel House of Dragon has been officially confirmed, which will focus on the Targaryen dynasty and will be released in 2022. According to a rumor, the protagonist will be Daemon Targaryen.