Naomi Watts goes crazy over mandatory confinement

He confinement Mandatory at home is creating a whirlwind of emotions within us. Some, those who carry it best, have taken advantage of these days to stop along the way and take a breather, others have opted for new hobbies and, on the opposite side, there are some who are already beginning to panic and become overwhelmed with so much closure . One of the celebrities who seems to belong to the last group is Naomi Watts. The actress is broadcasting the quarantine through her Instagram profile and yesterday she was uploading a video that, although many perceived it as humor, many others saw a Naomi truly overwhelmed in it.

In the images recorded in stop motion the King Kong performer appears screaming and shaking his head. The why? He explains it in the text that accompanies the photo. It seems that the printer, the vacuum cleaner and the dishwasher were broken in the same day. In addition, the post begins by putting 'day 756 of quarantine' making it clear that yes, this confinement is also taking a long time.

The photo did not take long to fill with comments from some colleagues like Julianne Moore or friends who have found the comic point by asking for the Oscar for her for the new performance or asking her if this means that we will find her in the next installment of Jurassic Park.

In addition to this publication, Naomi uploaded a few days ago another in a humorous tone accompanied by a red velvet cake.