Naomi Osaka recounts how "almost dies" among sharks

It has not been a good break for the Japanese Naomi Osaka. The tennis player has reported in an interview granted to the website of the Wta During his last vacation with his sister on some islands in the Caribbean, he feared for his life while practicing paddle boarding.

"I had never practiced it and i don't like the sea. We went to practice it close to home and we ran into a stream. I began to worry when I saw that the house was getting further and further away, "he says. According to his account, the water was "black" and his house was beginning to become a "small point in the distance."

The Japanese began to fall prey to fear because she is not considered a "good swimmer." In addition, he began to think "in all sharks in the Caribbean. "In fear, he shouted at his sister this sentence:" If I die, this depends on you. You'll have to tell mom how I died", Explain.

According to Osaka, when she was panicking, her sister told her – perhaps to make fun of her – that she had seen a shark. "I started to cry and scream I didn't want to die Luckily, it was all a scare, "he acknowledges.