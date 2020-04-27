 Naomi Ackie supports the idea of ​​a Star Wars spin-off about Jannah

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The other day there was the news that Lucasfilm was developing a new Star Wars series focused on a female character, an action thriller of which they have not yet given more details. Now, a few days later, the actress Naomi Ackie starts talking about a possible spin-off about his character.

Possibly nothing has to do one thing with the other, but in a recent interview, the actress has addressed the rumors – or almost fan theories – that have sounded about continue exploring the character Jannah which he interpreted in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". Without actually specifying anything, the actress does believe that her character could give a lot of play for a solo project.

She has a very rich story that JJ (Abrams) told me… Is she the lost daughter of Lando (Calrissian)? (She gestures 'my lips are sealed'). That is my answer.

We do not know exactly the context of that gesture, if it refers to the fact that there have actually been talks about dedicating a project to it, or if it refers to the fact that director J.J. Abrams narrated to him.

The truth is that the end ‘Skywalker's rise’ He left that path littered when Lando and Jannah embark on an adventure to uncover Jannah's true story, and learn more about her past.

Via information | Digital Spy