Naoki Urasawa acclaims Chainsaw Man: here is the advice of the famous author

Chainsaw Man is one of the most atypical manga of the last period. Born from the mind of Tatsuki Fujimoto, former author of Fire Punch who in turn was very particular for being a shonen, has been in publication on Weekly Shonen Jump for almost two years. Despite his young age, there is already talk of a conclusion for Chainsaw Man.

In fact, it seems that Tatsuki Fujimoto did not foresee a particularly long story, but rather dense and full of events. The type of story used in Chainsaw Man earned him many compliments and many fans. Among these there is a very famous mangaka, ovvero Naoki Urasawa.

Urasawa has published several stories that have become very famous: from sports Yawara and Happy, passing through thrillers 20th Century Boys, Monster, Pluto e Billy Bat, while at the moment he is focusing on Asadora. During a telecast, Naoki Urasawa compliments Chainsaw Man and highly recommends him.

Below you can see the video in question where you can also see some of the volumes of Chainsaw Man, from 2 to 4, plus some images taken from the very first volumes of the story. The characters have become very popular, as evidenced by the Chainsaw Man popularity survey. Certainly receiving a quality mark from such a famous author is an indication of the good writing of Fujimoto’s manga.