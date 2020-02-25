Entertainment

Naohiro Shintani pays homage to Gogeta, does the new promotional art portray him with Ultra Instinct?

February 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Dragon Ball Super: Broly was a hit, and many fans attribute credit to the superb animations supervised by Naohiro Shintani. The ace of Toei Animation after all he did a superb job, doing justice to the return of Gogeta and taking care of one of the best fighting scenes ever.

The same animator shared, a short time ago, a wonderful drawing dedicated to the fusion between Goku and Vegeta. The illustration was made on one shikishi board, a kind of white-bottomed card stock quite popular in Japan. To surprise the fans, however, was the choice of colors: as you can see at the bottom in fact, the blue used for Gogeta's hair acquires a lot of shine in the cardboard, and the white shades make it very similar to the color of theUltra Instinct.

Seeing Gogeta Ultra Instinct in action is the dream of many fans, and who knows that in an episode of the new Super Dragon Ball Heroes narrative arc it cannot come true. In the non canonical anime of Yuki Kadota after all, we have witnessed several unexpected transformations, and given the adversaries of the Z Warriors in the new season, we would certainly not be surprised by a power up of this kind.

And what do you think of it? Do you like drawing? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!

