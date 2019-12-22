Nanica Smitch: here is the video of the counterfeit version of Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

With the start of the Christmas holidays, tarot consoles begin to reappear among the stands of consumer electronics stores, copying the design of the most famous systems in a more or less shameless way. The latest of these gaming monsters is Nanica Smitch, the counterfeit version of Nintendo Switch.

To make us participate in this sad discovery is the editorial staff of GoNintendo who, upon the recommendation of several users who went to one of these wholesale warehouses overflowing with Asian imported products, show us the first images that testify to thearrival on western markets of the first wave of Nanica Smitch.

The Nintendo Switch clone console follows the console graphics, name and form factor almost perfectly, albeit with some "strategic" changes made in the clumsy attempt to loosen the links of justice.

The example video packaged by a youtuber who tried this counterfeit version of Switch in the store only confirms the doubts that arose at the simple view of the packaging of this economic rip-off console: once turned on, Nanica Smitch proves to be yet another platform for retrogaming chock full of pirated ROMs and copies of the most famous video games of the era of 8 and 16-bit platforms. The only exquisitely technological difference compared to the other tarot consoles is represented by the possibility of unhooking the two fake JoyCon to use them remotely.

Let us know what you think about it: in the meantime, we invite you to read our 2012 deepening on the Top Ten EveryFake of the counterfeit consoles that have written the glorious history of this kind of technological devices, such as the PolyStation and the Vii.