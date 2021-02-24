Nanatsu no Taizai: Where to watch episode 7 of season 5?

After watching an exciting episode, now fans are looking forward to Episode 7 of Season 5 of Nanatsu no Taizai. The title of its seventh episode is “Hope, Conflict & Despair” (Hope, conflict and despair!) And continues the intense battle between the Seven Deadly Sins and Estarossa / Mael.

Warning! The Truth News will enter spoiler territory. Episode 6 of Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement introduced a new character, Mael, who quickly turned out to be the villain of that episode. He’s still involved in a battle with King, and that could wrap up in the next episode of the anime.

Meanwhile, Meliodas and Ban will face their strongest enemy yet in the form of the Demon King. The anime Advance to the end of the Holy War arc. Therefore, fans can expect to see some really intense battles in the upcoming episodes.

¿ Dón de ver Nanatsu no Taizai 5×07?

Season 5 episode 7 premiered on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. It will be available to view at Netflix Japón and other streaming platforms. Remember that the streaming site has the broadcasting rights, but fans from abroad will have to wait until July 2021 for its global premiere.

Here, fans will see a full-blown battle between the Archangel Mael Y King as Fairy King. Diane already helped King improve his skills. So now it will be interesting to see who will emerge victorious in this deadly battle. The title of episode 7 indicates that there will also be some emotional sequences.

Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan (name in Japanese) is the fourth season of the anime produced by Studio DEEN, but Netflix considers it as season 5. The confusion when looking for new episodes is due to a special of four OVAS.

