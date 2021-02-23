Nanatsu no Taizai: Chica cosplayer transforma a Elizabeth en conejita

With the fourth season (season 5 according to Netflix) of Nanatsu no Taizai In progress, fans from around the world came together on social media to pay tribute to their favorite characters. The princess Elizabeth Liones It is one of the most outstanding and today we share a more revealing version of the powerful goddess.

The work of cosplay was made by the artist of Instagram, “cosplaykatx”, who has more than 64 thousand followers on his account. The cosplayer summoned Elizabeth’s partner, Meliodas, to show off her beautiful figure in a fitted black leotard and bunny ears.

The talented cosplaykatx completed her cosplay with a long white wig, blue pupils, and the same earrings Elizabeth wears in the anime from Nanatsu no Taizai. This characterization is reminiscent of the princess’s first wardrobe in season 1, when Elizabeth traveled to find the Captain of the Seven deadly sins.

Watch Elizabeth Liones cosplay

“‘Sir Meliodas decided this is Boar Hat’s new uniform!’ Wrote the cosplayer”

The fifth season titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement (Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shipan) continues the original story of Nakaba Suzuki during the new Holy War. At this moment we notice a much more mature and determined Elizabeth.

The reason? Elizabeth’s curse was activated in her current reincarnation and now she only has three days until the day of her death. Therefore, all the Sins (Sins) are determined to end the war, rescue Meliodas from the Demon King and make the princess keep her memories until the end.

Promotional image of season 5

The Truth News reminds you that Netflix has the distribution rights for the Nanatsu no Taizai anime and the fifth season is expected to premiere in July 2021 (outside of Japan). In addition, a sequel movie and a continuation of the manga now titled Mokushiroku no Yonkishi (The Four Knights of Apocalypse).

