Nanatsu no Taizai: 5 Important Gowther Trivia You Should Know

Warning! The Truth News will enter spoiler territory about the fifth anime season (according to Netflix) The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgment, also known as the fourth season Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan.

Gowther he is a member of the seven deadly sins, the Goat’s Sin of Lust. He is a mysterious man who initially appeared in great armor. Upon reuniting with the rest of the Sins, it was revealed that he is actually an effeminate-looking normal-size man (doll) who called himself Armando.

The previous seasons of Nanatsu no Taizai revealed many interesting facts and curiosities about Gowther. Next, we share a list with 5 things that make this character very important in the current season.

Gowther’s true love

Gowther y Nandja – Seven Deadly Sins

In his backstory, Gowther was actually willing to give the Princess Nadja his own (artificial) heart and, by extension, his own ability to feel, when his heart gave up. Naturally, that couldn’t work, but Gowther truly believed it would at this point.

Los dos Gowther en Nanatsu no Taizai

Gowther’s creator cared for him in a fatherly way and called Gowther “his son”. It was actually a powerful demon also named Gowther that the Demon King locked up in a prison for 500 years. It was also the Commandment of Selflessnesssy initially created the doll to see the outside.

Gowther’s father, the Commandment of Selflessness

The reason for his madness

Marline discovered that the real reason Gowther loses control sometimes is because he is forced to recall the painful memories about Nadja’s death that he suppressed. When the memories resurface, your body goes crazy as you try to reject them. The sight of his artificial heart is also a trigger.

Diane salva a Gowther

Gowther receives an enthusiastic speech from Diane that it is okay to feel emotions even if it means loss, because sins will be there for him. She also tells him that despite his bad memories, there are good memories that are worth remembering from the deceased and that he shouldn’t keep them any longer.

His relationship with Estarossa

¡Spoiler! Gowther le dice a Estarossa / Mael kill him, as he was one of those responsible for altering his memories and sense of identity to stop the Holy War. The archangel immediately tries to accept the offer, but King he doesn’t stand still and watch one of his friends die in the fifth season of Nanatsu no Taizai.

