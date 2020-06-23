Nana: the reasons for the success of the anime available on Amazon Prime Video

Share it:

Most of the time, when it comes to Nana, we tend to focus on its incompleteness, on the absence, at least for now, of a worthy ending that finally reveals the fate of the two protagonists. In the face of its condition of indefinite suspension, what the work has to offer often goes into the background. An understandable approach, but one that risks distancing the public from the use of a production that, more than twenty years after its debut on the publishing market, still knows how to excite, involve and conquer: even in the absence of a conclusion.

We don't know if Ai Yazawa will decide one day to take back his most important creature to write the word end, but, in the meantime, Nana continues to occupy a special place in the hearts of those who have dedicated themselves to its vision and reading, both activities essential to appreciate its 'universe. L'souls has had the advantage of offering a memorable soundtrack to a work in which the expressive and emotional power of music is an essential element. On the other hand, the animated transposition does not fit the totality of the manga, leaving out essential events in the economics of storytelling. But what are the elements that have made Nana such a work loved by millions of fans? On the occasion of the landing of the Amazon Prime Video anime series in June 2020, we briefly review the main characterizing elements.

Choral narrative: not only Osaki and Komatsu

The beating heart of the creation of the Yazawa are its characters: a real galaxy of imperfection and human complexity, engaged in a constant search for an inner balance and its own place in the world. None of the men and women who populate the work can be described in a few words, since the author has carefully outlined complex human beings, animated by powerful dreams and ambitions, but whose hopes tend to clash with destinies that constantly place them in front of the need to analyze their emotions and reaffirm their priorities. Each character of Nana acts within continuous windows of opportunity, sometimes finding the courage to exploit their potential, sometimes observing them close from a distance, in deafening silence.

As we know, at the center of this turbulent intertwining of destinies, we find two protagonists united by the same nameand title of the work: Nana. On the one hand we have Nana Komatsu, naive and unwary dreamer, altruist in love with love and constantly at the mercy of intense feelings to which she is unable, or more often does not want, to put a dam. On the other hand we find instead Nana Osaki: determined and ambitious, wounded by a difficult youth made of broken bonds, the young woman puts personal fulfillment above all else, making her independence and autonomy an unshakeable bulwark that prevents her from accepting her feelings.

Two personalities at the antipodes, whose natures become evident from the first fortuitous encounter on a train bound for Tokyo. Komatsu is heading there to reunite with her boyfriend Shoji, who has moved to the capital with the aim of finding a job and continuing his studies, while Osaki, a talented singer, is determined to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the metropolis to start a musical career. successfull. After the first meeting, the two girls meet again to cross their steps on the door of a rented apartment: also because of the desire to divide the costs, they will decide to become roommates. From this fateful decision, an ever deeper and more important friendship will start, which will lead the two Nana to turn into an essential source of support for each other.

As the story progresses, the four walls that enclose theApartment 707 they will turn into an ethereal border, which seems to be able to offer girls, whose name also means "seven" in Japanese, a protective shell within which to cultivate their dreams, develop human relationships and find the strength to face a life that will not take long to get richer, but also incredibly more complicated. Komatsu's spontaneous altruism and expansiveness will soon be worth the nickname "Hachi", Japanese word meaning" eight ", but also term often used in Japan to refer to a faithful four-legged companion, in homage to the famous story of the dog Hachiko.

And it will be the sincere concern for Nana that will push Hachi to perform an action that will change the fate of their lives forever. Fan of Trapnest, a very successful band from the Japanese scene, the girl discovers that Ren Honjo, guitarist of the group, is none other than the ex-boyfriend of his new friend and former bassist of the Black Stones, group of which Osaki is the talented voice. By leading her to a concert of the group, Komatsu will be the promoter of their reunion and the launch of a ruthless wheel of fate that will soon involve the lives of both: and it is from here on out that the Yazawa narrative becomes fully coraland, involving an incredible and vast cast of characters, each of which is outlined in a way that is never clear or banal.

The saving power of music

From the early stages, Nana looks like a work with a strong sweet and sour taste. The Yazawa in fact structures the gait on it two different time planes: the present of the two young adults and a mysterious and indeterminate future from which Hachi addresses his thoughts to his friend, who does not seem to be close to her anyway. The reasons for this detachment will be gradually revealed by the development of the main plot, ready to unravel between small and large twists, in a continuous game of mirrors that culminates in what are currently the last available chapters of the manga.

The themes addressed by the author in Nana are many and all well outlined, although, as mentioned, many of the paths of the main characters are still unfinished due to the suspension of the serialization of the work. The need to learn to know oneself, to allow oneself the possibility of making mistakes or to accept not being the ideal person who has always believed to embody represent a fil rouge which silently follows the unfolding of the lives of the two protagonists, witness of difficult awareness, of internal contrasts, of continuous and human misunderstandings.

The large space attributed by Yazawa to the members of Trapnest, who as already mentioned dominate the country's music charts, and Blast, incredibly talented and engaged in an unstoppable rise, offers the opportunity to multiply points of view and perspectives on the choices of each character. Having the mosaic of emotions and situations completely at their disposal, the user of Nana will find himself repeatedly challenging the actions of each protagonist, but the truth is that the latter move consistently within the tracks offered by an omniscience that does not belong them, exactly as it does not belong to any human being.

Love, passion, guilt, pride, realism, blind hope, friendship, despair, fear of the future, a sense of inadequacy: the author does not ask for any permission before dragging the reader in a whirlwind of powerful emotions, connected to each other in an unavoidable way, in an intertwining of feelings lived intensely.

To watch over this humanity of paper and ink, we find music, able to wrap the characters of Nana with infinite saving power. Each of them relates to notes and harmonies in a deeply personal way, preserving and hiding in their minds the motivations that make this art something indispensable.

And just among the great qualities of the animated transposition is having offered the manga a terrific soundtrack, which perfectly embodies the two different musical styles that characterize Trapnest pop-rock and Black Stones punk-rock. Not surprisingly, even today, in the year in which Nana celebrates its twentieth anniversary, any Japanese karoke includes in its catalog several tracks taken from the production, interpreted respectively by the voices of Anna Tsuchiya, for Nana Osaki's Blast, and the Japanese singer OLIVIA, for Reira's Trapnest.