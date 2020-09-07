Nana: that time Ai Yazawa’s manga surpassed ONE PIECE

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

ONE PIECE has been the king of the manga market for years. Neither Naruto, nor The Attack of the Giants nor other titles have managed to scratch it for a long time. This happened, however, in 2019 and 2020 with Demon Slayer, but before then the record for first places lasted for many years. It was to interrupt it in the early stages Nana di Ai Yazawa.

It was the year 2005, ONE PIECE was already 7 years old on the rump and a very strong and consolidated success, also accompanied by an anime that had confirmed the popularity of Eiichiro Oda’s work. Yet it was Nana that won more Japanese audiences that year both in terms of single volume sales and series sales in general.

Ai Yazawa’s manga, according to Shueisha’s data, actually saw the volumes 12 and 13 in the first two places of the best-selling tankobons, followed by ONE PIECE 38 and 39. Shueisha also confirmed that Nana had a circulation of 2,300,000 copies during that publishing year, 50,000 copies higher than ONE PIECE that here too he finished second only.

It’s been 15 years now and of Nana there is no longer the shadow after the author has interrupted the series indefinitely. For historical fans who want to refresh their minds about the most famous shojo manga of all time, we present 5 curiosities about Nana’s manga.