Namor could be the mysterious character of Doctor Strange 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just a few days ago, Marvel confirmed that Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse It would be a movie full of surprises. Basically, Kevin Feige said that in it we would see the debut of several UCM characters. He even said that one of them would not wait for us. Now, as reported from the CBR media, this character could be Nemor, the first mutant.

Although with the headline of the news they imply that they have a privileged source, from CBR they emphasize the importance of the clues that we have at our disposal at the moment. Without going any further, they don't just discard certain characters for not being precisely "unexpected" (as Feige said), they also remember how the director of Doctor Strange 2 joked with Namor on Twitter.

In addition, it is a tweet that was subsequently deleted. In it, Scott Derrickson shared an image: the cover of Fear Itself: The Deep # 1 of 2011, which represents Strange and Namor. In addition, that publication was accompanied by the text "Are You Experienced?" In other words, a reference to the 1967 song by Jimi Hendrix, Experience.

On the other hand, we also have to remember that, after all, the character is from Atlantis, the mystical city that sank in the ocean thousands of years before the UCM. In particular, the sinking of Atlantis, an event called Great Cataclysm in comics, and which has a lot to do with an upcoming Marvel Studios property: Eternals, whose movie will premiere this November.

Somehow, we would be talking about a cohesion that Marvel prepares to pave the way for UCM Phase 4. Anyway, it will take us a long time to get out of doubt, since Doctor Strange in the Madness Multiverse has a premiere scheduled for May 5, 2021.

Source: CBR