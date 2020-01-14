Nami leaves fans open with the latest ONE PIECE themed action figure

Share it:

In Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece, ONE PIECE, the pirate par excellence can only be Nami, the navigator of the Straw Hat crew. Its eccentric character, mixed with a particularly fascinating character design, is synonymous with unparalleled popularity.

After all, the heroine of ONE PIECE is one of the most loved characters of the whole work, thanks above all to a great courage and an enviable sensuality. Nami's success is such that Shuiesha has announced the arrival of a light novel dedicated entirely to the character, telling something more about the navigator's past, set to debut during the month of May. In this regard, we remind you that the novel in question will be entirely supervised by Oda himself.

Anyway, KOL Studio recently announced the new scale model of the company dedicated to Nami, the same that you can admire in all its splendor at the bottom of the news. 38 cm high, in scale 1 to 6, the action figure in question will be part of a limited edition series, with only 350 units distributed worldwide. The shipment of the figurine is expected around the second half of 2020, but it is possible to pre-order it on the official website at the modest sum of 262 euros, to which are added any shipping costs.

And you, instead, what do you think of this action figure, do you like it? Let us know with a comment in the space provided below.