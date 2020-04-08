Nami fascinates fans in the new ONE PIECE cosplay

Share it:

It is always difficult to replicate the physical characteristics of ONE PIECE characters in the real world. Among humanoid reindeers, giant robots and women with the classic hourglass shape loved by Eiichiro Oda, you have to have a particular body. But, if you have these characteristics, you can prepare a perfect cosplay in every respect.

Nami is definitely one of the most loved ONE PIECE characters by fans thanks not only to his character but in particular to the physique. The female protagonist of the anime and manga of Eiichiro Oda is always the protagonist of many cosplay like the one we saw yesterday prepared by Mimi-chan. There are, however, other models who dare to play the role of the Rogue Cat.

In these days the Nami cosplay prepared by Misakicos, which you can see at the bottom with the photo from his Twitter account. The slender physique lends itself well to reproducing Nami's body, while obviously the long orange hair, along with the small Log Pose, and the green costume that covers the breast stand out. You appreciated this ONE PIECE cosplay?

A ONE PIECE fan recently tried to figure out what were the key moments for Nami's breast growth in the anime.