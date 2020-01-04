Sports

Nakamura gets an impossible challenge on Japanese television and revolutionizes networks

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

It was the summer of 2009 when Shenje Nakamura, a star in his country and who played for Celtic Glasgow surprised the world of football when he decided to sign for Espanyol of a young Mauricio Pochettino. The Japanese had great communication problems with his teammates and coaching staff and ended his Spanish adventure just seven months later.

Now, Nakamura is still all the rage in his country, and he still has the left leg touched by a magic wand that he took for a walk in each foul throw. As Japanese television put an impossible challenge that was to find a rugby ball to a dish over twenty meters high. Nakamura got it far to the amazement of all social networks that soon They made it viral.

Another challenge probably reminds of the best times of the classic "yellow mood", in which he had to go through foam walls waking up the laughter of the players of that program.

READ:  Simeone explains his method with Costa: "Transmit confidence and security"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.