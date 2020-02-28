Najwa Nimri finally reveals what is inside the mysterious box of 'The Resistance'

Share it:

There are certain guests that seem made for a program like 'The resistance'. People who keep up appearances in each of their public exhibitions but who, in the Broncano program, You can let go and be themselves for a while. That happened to Najwa Nimri the first time he visited the program in his first season. Now with Late Late Already become a true success of television, the actress and singer returned to move again as at home.

As the guests who have more confidence with the format, promoting your album and ‘The paper house’ was very secondary. Nimri talked about his new tracksuit, which he likes chocolate on a bad day and trod a little to the public promising a jump from Parkour That later was not such. He has a lot of money and sex, in the last thirty days, nothing. But the key to his interview, which has become a living history of the program, has to do with BOX. Yes, thanks to Najwa Nimri we finally know what is in the mysterious box They have taught each of the guests for the past seven months. It is assumed that, by a confidentiality agreement, none could say anything or would have to pay 50,000 euros. Najwa, after much insistence, was forgiven.

In the networks there were two fairly recurring theories about the content of The mysterious box. Many chose because it was a simple poster that asked the guests to react in one way or another, which would explain why such different reactions were obtained. Others, however, were very clear that it was a video that made many of us react in various ways almost a decade ago. Come on, the general opinion was that it was the eschatological movieography video between two girls titled ‘2 Girls 1 Cup’.

We were wrong, the video that Nawja It describes how a kind of ham cutter that turns out to be a man with hardness in the foot is even more disgusting. And that we advise you not to reach the moment when the dog comes to eat the "barks". In short, we have the video, but it is such an unpleasant content that we will not include this article. But here we are to serve (and protect), so you can see it under your responsibility by clicking here.