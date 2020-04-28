Nairo Quintana accuses a former Movistar teammate of making him lose the Tour

The Colombian Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic), winner of the 2014 Giro and the 2016 Vuelta, said recalling his participation in the Tour 2015 in the ranks of the Movistar that he lost the option of winning that edition because of one of his teammates, although he did not specify who.

Quintana specifically referred to the penultimate stage of that Tour ending in Alpe D'Huez, in which French prevailed Thibaut Pinot, who faced the Colombian with 2.38 minutes behind Chris Froome. That day the then leader of Movistar reduced the difference by 1.20 minutes.

"At that stage of Alpe d'HuezWe had a strategy, there are colleagues who worked very well and others did not. There was a time when, and he knows, that because of that rider, it was impossible to win the Tour, "Quintana said on the ESPN Bike show.

"A sad day"

That year Movistar had two runners on the podium, Quintana and Alejandro Valverde. On the penultimate day, the Spanish attacked in the Croix de Fer before joining the Colombian, but the duo was overtaken by Froome on the descent.

Quintana then attacked several times in Alpe d'Huez, but it was finally Valverde who opened hole, although the Colombian later joined him. "I remember it as a sad day, because I missed the opportunity. I gave it my all. The team did an exceptional job, with a great Anacona in the last part of the stage," he said after arriving in Alpe d'Huez.

