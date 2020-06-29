Entertainment

Nagatoro will receive an important announcement on July 8th, souls arriving?

Finally here we are. A few days ago, the Japanese publishing house Kodansha said that a very important announcement regarding the famous manga Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san! (Please don't bully me, Nagatoro!) It will be included in the pages of the next issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine, out on July 8, 2020.

As you can see at the bottom, some insiders speak with certainty of a anime adaptation, a highly probable hypothesis considering that a few months ago Uzaki-chan, another comedy-inspired manga ecchi inspired by the work of Nanashi. Nagatoro is, at the moment, the most widely read manga in the world, with millions of fans also among the western public.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "A shy second year high school student meets a girl from before, Nagatoro, who after seeing him on the sidelines in the library starts bullying him with his friends, reducing him to tears. Amused, the girl continues to pester her "senpai" daily with jokes and insults, even following him on the way to school. As the weeks go by, however, the girl begins to soften more and more and the boy, on the contrary, begins to show an increasingly decisive character. As the events progress, the behavior of both changes, and something else begins to blossom".

Serialization began in 2017 and 63 chapters and 7 volumes have been published to date, with an eighth coming out on July 9, 2020. Currently, Nagatoro is the eighth most popular manga according to Reddit users.

