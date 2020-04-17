Nadia the mystery of the blue stone: Yamato Video anticipates a new edition?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"May 2020 – the ether will turn blue again thirty years after the creation of an absolute masterpiece!", With these words the Facebook profile of Yamato Video recently confirmed the long awaited return of Nadia – the Mystery of the Blue Stone, the great classic of the 90s created by Gainax study is Hideaki Anno.

At the bottom you can take a look at the official post of the company, in which, however, the extent of this "return" has not been confirmed. According to the first rumors it should be a new airing, in line with what happened a few months ago with Orange Road, but the possibility of a new home video edition.

For those unfamiliar with the work, remember that the synopsis reads as follows: "Jean, a nice 13-year-old with a fixed nail of inventions, arrived in Paris to show his plane at the Universal Exposition. As she tests her car with her uncle, she sees Nadia, an acrobat of the thirteen-year-old circus, pass by and falls in love with her at first sight and goes after her. The girl is chased by a trio of shady characters who want a blue stone in her possession and Jean chivalrously decides to help her. This will bring him a lot of trouble so that, after some chases, he will find himself with her in the middle of the ocean aboard one of his planes that has gone out of order".

And what do you think of it? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!