Nadia: The mystery of the blue stone, the masterpiece of Hideaki Anno

Many times there is an erroneous tendency to disconnect Eastern and Western culture, almost as if the creations of Japanese origin could somehow not fit into a larger imaginary from the national one. Although there are some works created specifically for the public of the Rising Sun, in the same way we cannot make the huge mistake of making all the grass a bundle. Already well before the 70s, the animation market had collided with the public and western history, creating a series of precedents that will culminate in the production of Nadia – The mystery of the Blue Stone.

A winning idea

The masterpiece of Hideaki Anno it is among the most emblematic and complex titles in the entire history of animation (Nadia turns 30 today). Not just because it is the embryo of Neon Genesis Evangelion, a story that has no fear in borrowing the cult of esotericism, but even for the history of production itself. In any case, the birth of the work has its origins in the name of another internationally known director, that of Hayao Miyazaki. In the 70s, in fact, the man destined to enter the mass legend was grappling with a new original subject, strongly inspired by one of the novels of Jules Verne, 20,000 leagues under the seas. Proposed to the public broadcaster NHK, the subject was initially refused and Miyazaki decided to insert some of those features within "Conan, the Boy of the Future" is "Laputa, the Castle in Heaven", the latter, by the way, recently landed on Netflix.

At a second evaluation, NHK a few years later he decided to actually put the project into production, however in the hands of the Gainax study, a company that at that time had been able to make itself known as a den of talented otaku, under the direction of Yoshiyuki Sadamoto. Didn't we say a little while ago that the director was Hideaki Anno?

The genesis of Nadia's production had to cope at a very tight budget made available, so narrow that Sadamoto, terrified of the mammoth workload with a few pennies available, decided to deal only with character design, entrusting the dirty work of directing to Anno. Needless to say, that this choice will prove to be a winner as well as a loser, in an ambiguity so dangerous that even the director himself collapsed.

The debut of the series was a real success, a triumph, to the point that NHK forced Gainax to produce further episodes compared to the 30 originally planned, up to 39. Forcing a studio to make a large number of new episodes in the course of work, with the broadcast already started and a subject already completed, could be summed up in one word: "disaster"What was already a heavily compromised production collapsed on itself, sending its own director to nervous exhaustion who soon found himself even in the hospital.

The production was divided into two: while the studio was in charge of continuing the adaptation of the subject using the majority of the remaining budget and available resources, for the new and original narrative arc only the crumbs were delivered to the director Shinji Iguchi, friend and longtime collaborator of Anno, who had to entrust the production of the saga on the Mysterious Island – also strongly inspired by a Verne novel – by a Korean animation studio. As if this were not enough, the team inside Gainax ended up getting entangled in yet another problem, but this time of a legal caliber.

Matter of unexpected events

Although Japan is a highly indebted country, economic stability is guaranteed by the weight of the debt in the hands of its citizens and not from sources outside the nation. To the news that Gainax allegedly spent the money of the public broadcaster NHK – and therefore of the citizens themselves – in a country outside of Japan broke out in a controversy that even ended up in Parliament. In any case, all the risks were safeguarded by the great economic savings in entrusting the production of some episodes to external studies, in that phenomenon we commonly call "outsourcing", a practice that still fills the labor shortage.

Saving that little money in a sea of ​​debt to keep production afloat was just a breath of fresh air for Gainax, who had to face an account increasingly red and a qualitative drop not indifferent to the saga of the Mysterious Island. Of all 39 episodes, that remains the most negative and controversial parenthesis of the entire work, an abrupt cut to the technical and narrative quality of the anime, with a partially sketched screenplay and animations constantly recycled, up to the climax of episode 34 between songs and scenes entirely copied and pasted.

In this sea of ​​controversy, the saga nevertheless managed to develop the complex character of Nadia, such a strongly vegeterian heroine to be often unbearable, especially if compared with Jean, character who lives in the current of positivism who, unlike the girl he loves, relies on man's ability as an individual to face difficulties. This dualism is necessary to face the future masterpiece of Hideaki Anno, Neon Genesis Evangelion, which he shares with Fushigi no umi no Nadia many features. And this is not just about the design by Nadia and Shinji, practically identical as revealed by Sadamoto himself, but also some characteristics of the personality of the characters that were later readapted in a completely new way.

Evangelion and Nadia: two works, one heart

Nadia behaves, in one way and another, like Rei and Asuka together, acting as a mirror of Anno's own personality, sometimes so intensely as to slowly bring him closer to depression, a disorder that will accompany him in all his future works. Emblematic, if not extraordinary, is the character of Grandis (or Rebecca for Finivest) who from enemy becomes one of the closest allies of the protagonists, behaving as an adult and, between laughter and another, churning out advice to little Nadia, still unaware of the damage of love that she unconsciously feels for Jean. His is the role that Misato will take on in Evangelion, although the Major of Nerv will never be able to complete it, failing miserably.

Each character in Nadia – the mystery of the blue stone is endowed with a charisma of its own, with a meticulous characterization, starting with the Nautilus commander, Nemo, up to the absolute antagonist, Gargoyle. Thanks to these characters, and to a sensational imagination, the last part of the anime, when Anno returns to directing, is nothing short of epochal. Mythology fits into the millennial challenge between man and god creating a contrast that leaves the viewer for all the last episodes with bated breath, especially when it transpires forcefully, from the feelings of one of the most iconic Commanders in the history of Japanese animation, the main theme of the work and of a purely Heraclitian style: the supreme good of humanity, as a source of hope as being and becoming.

The 80 million yen hole in the budget at the end of the broadcast, which brought Gainax closer to bankruptcy than ever before, they were partially controlled by the merchandising inherent in the franchise, between games and themed productions that kept the cabin afloat until Hideaki Anno, once again, he did not return to the camera with Evangelion, golden egg hen that managed to solve the company's liquidity problems. The rest is history, as we tell you in our special on the genesis of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

We would also like to take advantage of this to spend two words on the re-edition edited by Yamato Video who, in 2003, made a new adaptation of the anime that he made up for troubled complaints of Mediaset (then Finivest), proposing the cult series with a new adaptation and a more faithful dubbing to the original. All these features, therefore, come together to make Nadia a real milestone of Japanese animation, such is the symbol that is the title of the western version of the anime "The Secret of Blue Water". Series that, inevitably, has also indirectly conditioned some of the most famous works in the world, such as the film" Atlantis: the lost empire "of the Disney or even a weapon of Star Trek.