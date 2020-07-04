Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone, the heroine shines in an impressive cosplay

Share it:

Thirty years after the release of Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone, Hideaki Anno's masterpiece continues to thrill thousands of fans around the world. The merit of this extraordinary success is mainly due to the atmosphere of the anime and the characters of the opera, characterized and studied with care.

Therefore, the heroine of the TV series stands out above all, Nadia, who in the end of stubbornness managed to face an adventure without equal and in the name of mythology. However, you can rediscover the iconic series in our in-depth special on Nadia: the mystery of the blue stone published on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

Anyway, just in honor of the aforementioned work, a cosplayer, a certain magictake, wanted to dedicate his latest interpretation of a character to the iconic protagonist. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is nothing short of impressive, with almost absolute loyalty that seems to bring the same heroine directly to life.

We also take this opportunity to remind you that Yamato Video has announced a new edition of the anime, although a home video launch window has not yet been released. And you, however, what do you think of this extraordinary cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below. But speaking of the franchise, did you know these 5 curiosities about Nadia?