Nadia: The mystery of the blue stone of Hideaki Anno turns 30

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There are some souls who have become iconic and immortal. Nadia: The mystery of the blue stone it's one of them. Born from the mind of Hideaki Anno and Studio Gainax, he made his debut on the NHK television network in Japan on April 13, 1990 and then ended after 39 episodes on April 12, 1991. Today, therefore, we celebrate the thirtieth birthday of the anime.

The anime of Nadia: The mystery of the blue stone was immediately a success, such as to force Hideaki Anno and Studio Gainax to make 39 episodes against the 30 initially planned, winning the Anime Grand Prix in the same year, while the protagonist Nadia was also more appreciated than Nausicaa of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind by Hayao Miyazaki.

Nadia: The mystery of the blue stone was later transmitted also abroad, including in Italy, where it was received by Mediaset networks and transmitted between July 1 and September 20, 1991. Inspired by the novels of Jules Verne, the anime sees Nadia, a dark-skinned girl who works as an acrobat in a circus, and Jean, a young inventor, meet at the Paris Expo in 1889. After various adventures, the two will embark on a journey to discover the mystery of the blue stone, a jewel that Nadia wears around her neck.

The director is still active and, while struggling with Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0, Hideaki Anno recently spoke about the future of anime.