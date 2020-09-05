Entertainment

Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone: an announcement next week, is it a remake?

September 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Behind the sensational success of Neon Genesis Evangelion, director Hideaki Anno had already left his mark with Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone. The splendid animated series, inspired among other things by one of Jules Verne’s novels, is one of the cornerstones of the sector that has had the opportunity to be appreciated also in the West.

Last April the franchise celebrated its 30th anniversary, an event that we decided to celebrate with an in-depth special on Nadia: The Mystery of the Blue Stone. However, it seems that the celebrations for the anime are not over yet, as yesterday a twitter on Twitter had the opportunity to discuss the community.

In the first months of this 2020, the franchise was renewed through a new social profile, opened on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the work, which however did not reserve pleasant surprises until yesterday. With a sudden tweet, the profile in question drew the attention of fans to invite its audience to stay tuned as the a new announcement will be revealed next week. It hasn’t been made clear what type of ad will be covered, whether a new merchandise, collaboration or more ambitious project like a television series. However, we invite you to stay updated on our pages so as not to miss any news.

And you, instead, what do you expect? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below.

