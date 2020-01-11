Nadal suffers to defeat De Miñaur but places Spain in the final

The world number one, Rafael Nadal, suffered more than expected against Australian Alex De Miñaur to win 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1, result that gave the second point to the Spanish team and, consequently, the ticket for an ATP Cup final in which they will face the team of Serbia led by Novak Djokovic

The Australian player, of Uruguayan father and Spanish mother, raised as a tennis player in the Alicante city of Torrevieja, it started at a dizzying pace after stealing the first service of the game to the Mallorcan and keep his serve with full guarantee. Nadal could not regain the advantage and saw how the first sleeve vanished with an unfavorable background scenario led both by the state of grace of his rival and by the local support of the stands at Ken Rosewall Arena. The tessitura would last in the second set with a powerful De Miñaur at the service until the Spaniard knocked on the table that would destabilize the script with a break in the 6-5, which would mean the one on the scoreboard.

The young man born in Sydney did not refuse, while Nadal was finally able to breathe and find his best version to put the final touch with a final 6-1 both the match and the semifinals, after Roberto Bautista got the first point against Nick Kyrgios.

Spain will see the faces in the final against Serbia, which beat Russia in the other semifinal, in a clash that will take place this Sunday at 18:30 local time. The tie will open with the match that will face the Spanish Roberto Bautista with the Serbian Dusan Lajovic, and will continue with a duel of historical rivalry between Nadal and Djokovic, who have faced 54 times (28 victories of the Serbian by 26 achieved by the Spanish) .