Nadal stands up to the central court of the Australian Open after hitting a ballboy

The second round encounter of the Australian Open from Rafael Nadal He has had a small mishap that, as usual, has managed to masterfully manage the Spanish tennis player. What has happened is that the world number one has involuntarily struck a ball to one of the ball boy of the encounter.

Without hesitation, the Spaniard approached the girl at the end of the point before Delbonis To give him a couple of kisses. The little girl's reaction was a huge smile. But it does not end there. When the match ended, which helped Rafa Nadal to qualify for the third round of the first Grand Slam of the season, the Spaniard approached again to the ball boy to deliver the tape of her hair. So he wanted to compensate him for that little mishap that fortunately was nothing. The moment was reported to Eurosport by the SER journalist Álvaro Benito.

Nadal has later recognized that he has been one of the "biggest scares" who has lived on a track throughout his career, since the ball "went straight" to the head of the ball boy.

Rafa Nadal's next opponent

Manacorí will face Pablo Carreño in the third round of the Australian Open. Carreño complied with the German from the previous Peter Gojowcyk after beating him for 6-4, 6-1, 1-6 and 6-4.

The Spanish tennis player relaxed after the first two sets in which he exhibited a high tennis level and granted a partial, which would end up canceling after sentencing the fourth and final assault 6-4. The Spaniard maintains a 0-4 in direct clashes with Rafael Nadal.