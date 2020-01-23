Sports

Nadal stands up to the central court of the Australian Open after hitting a ballboy

January 23, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

The second round encounter of the Australian Open from Rafael Nadal He has had a small mishap that, as usual, has managed to masterfully manage the Spanish tennis player. What has happened is that the world number one has involuntarily struck a ball to one of the ball boy of the encounter.

Without hesitation, the Spaniard approached the girl at the end of the point before Delbonis To give him a couple of kisses. The little girl's reaction was a huge smile. But it does not end there. When the match ended, which helped Rafa Nadal to qualify for the third round of the first Grand Slam of the season, the Spaniard approached again to the ball boy to deliver the tape of her hair. So he wanted to compensate him for that little mishap that fortunately was nothing. The moment was reported to Eurosport by the SER journalist Álvaro Benito.

READ:  The solidarity gesture of Lukaku with the young debutante of Inter

Nadal has later recognized that he has been one of the "biggest scares" who has lived on a track throughout his career, since the ball "went straight" to the head of the ball boy.

Rafa Nadal's next opponent

Manacorí will face Pablo Carreño in the third round of the Australian Open. Carreño complied with the German from the previous Peter Gojowcyk after beating him for 6-4, 6-1, 1-6 and 6-4.

The Spanish tennis player relaxed after the first two sets in which he exhibited a high tennis level and granted a partial, which would end up canceling after sentencing the fourth and final assault 6-4. The Spaniard maintains a 0-4 in direct clashes with Rafael Nadal.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.