Nadal overwhelms Carreño in the third round

Rafael Nadal improved his version with respect to his first two games at Melbourne Park and He overwhelmed his countryman Pablo Carreño in the third round of the Australian Open after endorsing a strong 6-1, 6-2 and 6-4 in a match that reached the hour and forty minutes. “It has been the best game of the tournament so far for me and I am very happy about it. It's very good news for me that I'm in the round of 16, ”Nadal said after the end of the crash.

The Balearic made self-criticism after his previous victory against Argentina's Federico Delbonis and warned that he had to improve his level to keep the options intact to raise what would be his second crown in the "major" Australian.

He overcame the pending task set by the player himself after overwhelming the Spaniard with a repertoire of impossible shots, especially winning parallel rights and blunt services. Carreño just kept a serve during the first round and the closest that was surprising the world number one service was after achieving two points in the first game of the clash. In addition, the positive point that Nadal highlighted from his insufficient victory against Delbonis, the service, again became one of its main weapons before Carreño, after not granting any break ball in the entire game for the second time in a row.

Regarding the second assault, Nadal took the first eight points to impress even more an impotent Carreño who saw the slope of the comeback more and more inclined. He closed the second set of Manacor for another forceful 6-2 and the gijonés took a breath for the first time to, at least, compete from you to you and feel the rhythm of the game from the fundamental equation in tennis to maintain your service and fight returns. However, the unleashed version of the "manacorí" again broke a disciplined Carreño who could not, after the defeat, match his performance last year when he lost to Japanese Kei Nishikori in the fourth round.

For its part, the number one must wait for the duel that will face Australian Nick Kyrgios with Russian Karen Khachanov to meet his rival for the round of 16.