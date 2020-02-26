Nadal, on the defeat against Kyrgios: "It was a strange, difficult game, but you lose it and that's it"

Rafa Nadal has demonstrated on many occasions his great spirit of sportsmanship. The Manacor, currently playing the Acapulco tournament, has once again shown its sportier side when speaking without complexes of the defeat suffered last year before Nick Kyrgios.

"It is not the first time and I suppose it will not be the last. In tennis this happens continuously. One accepts defeats and leaves calmly to face what is coming. I have little resentment and things go quickly, "he begins to explain to the microphones of ESPN.

However, Manacor claims "not to have a bad memory" of that game. "I don't have a bad memory from last year: it was a strange, difficult game, of these that You win 9'5 out of 10 but I lost it. And that's it If one has to be in a revenge spirit, you would have it every week. In tennis you lose much more than you earn, "he concluded.

"Kyrgios lacks a little respect for the public, the rival and for himself"

At the end of that game, the tennis player showed his disagreement with the attitude of the Australian, although he highlighted the "great talent" of his rival.

"I don't think he tries to make anyone crazy, does his 'show'. He has an enormous talent and today he has done well and has won, but when one is dedicated to making this 'show', in the end, with talent to win 'great' and be in first positions, is where it is for something "Nadal said at a press conference after the game.

The Balearic stressed that the Australian is "very dangerous", but in his career "has lacked continuity." "And for some reason it will be. I don't think he's a bad boy, I think he's a good boy, but he lacks a little respect for the public, the rival and for himself. Today we must congratulate him and wish him well, "he said.