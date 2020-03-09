Nadal, on the cancellation of the Indian Wells: "Very sad for everything that is happening around the world"

Share it:

Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal has lamented on Monday the cancellation of the Indian Wells tournament, which was due to start on Wednesday and has announced its cancellation after a case of local coronavirus has been detected.

"Probably everyone has already heard the news. Indian Wells canceled. We are here and we are still deciding what is next. Very sad for everything that is happening around the world with this situation. Hopefully soon solutions from the authorities. Stay well and safe, "the tennis player has written on his official Twitter profile.

The organization of the Indian Wells tournament, first ATP Masters 1,000 and first WTA Mandatory Premier of the season, He announced the cancellation on Sunday.

"The Riverside County Department of Public Health has declared a public health emergency for the Coachella Valley after a confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) at the local level. As a result, the BNP Paribas Open 2020 will not take place in this moment due to the concerns related to the coronavirus and the safety of participants and attendees of the event. This follows the guidelines of the guide of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the State of California, "he said. The tournament in a statement.

The director of the event, the German extenist Tommy Haas, showed himself "very disappointed" With the measure. "But the health and safety of the local community, fans, players, volunteers, sponsors, employees, vendors and everyone involved in the event are of the utmost importance. We are prepared to celebrate the tournament on another date. and we'll explore options, "he admitted.

For Dr. David Agus, Professor of Medicine and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Southern California, "there is too great a risk, at this time, for the public health of the Riverside County area to hold a large meeting of this size" . "It is not in the public interest for fans, players and neighboring areas that this tournament continues. We all have to unite to protect the community from the coronavirus outbreak "he warned.

The organizers had already taken last weekend the measures to guarantee "the health and safety" of the participants and spectators, among which were the installation of 250 disinfection stations, that the tennis players wear their own towels or gloves for the ball collectors, although then it did not provide for the suspension of the event.