Nadal: "Maybe I can go on until 50"

January 8, 2020
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Roger Federer Y Rafael Nadal They have been fighting for all the titles for more than a decade. And apart from the ATP tournaments there are other awards that also know and have won both more than once. One of them is the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award that the players themselves deliver each year.

Nadal won the last edition. He did it for the second time in a row to accumulate three prizes. But Roger Federer It takes a considerable advantage. Today, in the ATP Cup, they have asked him what he would have to do to match the Swiss and the Manacorí has ​​not hesitated to joke about the situation: "Well … You never know. Maybe I can keep playing until the fifties.". "We hope so," the interviewer replied.

