Rafael Nadal unleashed the laughter of the Australian public after beating the Uruguayan Cuevas in two quick sets (6-2, 6-1) and maintain the unbeatableness of Spain in the ATP Cup.

The manacorí was asked how he felt being the first number 1 in the world of history for three different decades, to which he replied with a laugh: "The only thing that means is that I am very old".

The next game Nadal will play will be against Japan at dawn from Tuesday to Wednesday.