Nadal gives his opinion on the 'disasters' caused by the coronavirus that have 'overwhelmed us'

The Spanish tennis player Rafa Nadal showed this Saturday his concern about the "disasters" that the coronavirus pandemic is leaving the world and he hoped that, "little by little", we will be able to get out of a situation that is leading us to "extreme circumstances".

During his participation as ambassador of Banco Santander in "LaLiga Santander Fest", the solidarity macro-concert that aims to raise funds for the fight against COVID-19, the number two in world tennis explained from his home in Manacor (Mallorca) -where he remains confined- that he tries to adapt to a situation that is also new to him and that has "surpassed" everyone.

"I see it as everyone, first with concern to see all the disasters that we see every day on television and adapting to this circumstance new for all that has surpassed us, I think, "he explained when asked by the presenters of the event about the repercussions of the pandemic.

On the confinement decreed in many countries to stop the expansion of the coronavirus, he stated: "The reality is that, like all the changes in this life, you have to adapt and it takes a while, and I hope that it does not give to adapt us at all and that little by little we are leaving this virus that is taking us to extreme circumstances ".

Artists of the stature of Alejandro Sanz, David Bisbal or Juanes They have joined this Saturday famous players from LaLiga Santander, top category of Spanish football, in a charity event broadcast in 180 countries from their different homes to raise funds in the fight against COVID-19 and, incidentally, accompany fans who are still confined to their homes.

More than fifty artists and footballers, including some of the likes of Gerard Piqué and Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid), Saúl (Atlético de Madrid), Dani Parejo and Rodrigo Moreno ( Valencia) or Joaquín Sánchez (Betis), participate in this initiative.

The funds raised with "LaLiga Santander Fest" will be used to purchase the products necessary to combat the pandemic and will be channeled following the health priorities of the Spanish Government in coordination with the Higher Sports Council (CSD).