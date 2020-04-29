Nadal, Gasol and Alonso support the kings with a common plan to face the crisis

Share it:

Outstanding entrepreneurs, athletes like Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol and Fernando Alonso, actors and filmmakers like Antonio Banderas and Isabel Coixet, and scientists like Valentin Fuster They have endorsed before the kings a collective action plan to overcome the crisis by COVID-19 and regain confidence in Spain.

This has been revealed at the meeting that Philip VI and Mrs. Letizia They have maintained by videoconference with those responsible for the Leading Brands of Spain Forum (FMRE) -which groups 140 companies with leading brands that represent the 35% of Spanish GDP– and with prominent honorary ambassadors of the Spain brand to analyze the consequences of the pandemic and how to combat them.

Operetta has reported that all of them have shared with the kings their vision of the impact of the coronavirus on their respective activities and on the image of Spain abroad due to the high number of deaths, the dissemination of images from some hospitals, allusions to the lack of material and the statistics of infected health professionals.

These are issues that they have assumed can weaken Spain and causing a loss of influence capacity abroad, for which they have opted to join efforts and promote a collective action plan that combats it.

Given this, the FMRE has raised and the honorary ambassadors have endorsed a proposal with five essential points in which companies believe that they must be protagonists.

The first of these is a public-private collaboration to combat the effects of the crisis and contribute to the recovery of economic activity, and the second is the primary role that leading companies have to play in reviving the business fabric and promoting the country's image. .

To this they add to redefine the purpose of companies as generators of value for the whole of society, their ability to adapt to complex situations both in the short and long term and the continuity of the commitment to globalization against protectionist or isolationist temptations.

The axes of that plan have been exposed by the president of the Forum, Ignacio Osborne; its president of honor, José Luis Bonet; and his vice president, Antonio Abrilwho, according to Operetta, have emphasized the need to regain confidence in Spain as a tourism and investment destination, as well as a business partner.

The honorary ambassadors of the Spain brand in the field of sport Nadal, Gasol and Alonso, they have explained to the kings various initiatives that they have promoted to alleviate the crisis.

Also his vision on how to regain normality in their respective sports disciplines.

The mountaineer has joined them Edurne Pasabán (first woman in history to ascend the 14 eight thousand of the planet), who has participated in another block of the videoconference with Flags and Coixet.

All three have explained how they are dealing with the situation personally and professionally and how they believe that action must be taken to reverse the negative impact that this crisis may have on the international reputation of Spain.

There has also been a representation of ambassadors from the Spain brand in the scientific field.

Specifically, the cardiologist has participated Valentin Fuster, the director of the World Malaria Program of the World Health Organization, Pedro L. Alonso; and the director of the National Center for Oncological Research, Maria Blasco.

Scientists have presented their opinion on how to overcome the public health crisis and the importance of investing in and investing in science as the key to avoiding future pandemics.

The videoconference meeting was also attended by the secretary of State of Global Spain, Manuel Muñiz.