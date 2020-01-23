Nadal explains what he does not like about the Australian Open: the ball becomes "very heavy"

Rafael Nadal acknowledged this Thursday that the ball used in the Australian Open It is not ideal for your game because it fails to "harm the opponent." "I notice the ball very heavy," Nadal told Eurosport after beat the Argentine Federico Delbonis and get in the third round. "When we play with new balls it is true that they are fast but after 6 or 7 strokes, the ball becomes very heavy", he pointed.

"The track It may also be somewhat slower than usual and that influences the ball. I don't think it's the ideal conditions, since I prefer the ball to be more alive and run more in the air since it benefits my playing style more but we try adapt every day the best possible because with this ball I can not harm the opponent, "said the Manacor.

Nadal also reiterated the importance of confirming the breakage occasions. "Logic tells you that when you are generating opportunities practically in every game, even if you do not end up converting them you can escape at a specific moment in the game, but in the long run it is normal that you end up taking the game forward," he said.

"I have had virtually every game the opportunity to break his serve, while he has not had any and still we have planted in a 5-4 matched to 30 and with a ball that could have meant the set. By accumulating opportunities and not taking advantage of them, you know that your opponent is gaining confidence and that can influence the game, "he said.