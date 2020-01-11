Nadal defeats Alex de Miñaur and puts Spain in the grand final of the ATP Cup

Rafa Nadal traced and beat the Australian Alex de Miñaur by 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1 in two hours and thirteen minutes to put Spain in the final of the ATP Cup and thus have the opportunity to revalidate the title of best national team in the world of tennis, after taking Madrid the Davis of Piqué.

The Balearic got rid of the Australian after a great start of the local tennis player and traced a game that had gone bad. Yesterday he was defeated by Goffin for his bad acclimation to the city of Sydney after a few hours of rest. However today, after taking the second set, the Spanish Navy commanded by the Balearic Islands came up, to give Spain the pass to the grand final of the ATP Cup.

The final will be in Sydney against Serbia of Djokovic tomorrow from 8.30 am, in which Spain can revalidate the title for best national team.