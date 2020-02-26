Nadal, blunt about his priorities: "My goal cannot be number one"

Share it:

The Spanish Rafael Nadal, winner of 19 'Grand Slams' tournaments, said Tuesday that at this point in his career the number one ranquin is not a priority, although if he reaches it he enjoys it.

"My goal may not be number one, if the opportunity presents itself to me as last year, fantastic, but I am a time when my priority is to be competitive as long as possible and extend my career the most, "said Manacor.

Nadal beat his countryman Pablo Andújar on Tuesday 6-3 and 6-2 in the debut of both at the Mexican Tennis Open, tournament 500 of the ATP, which to win the Spanish will return the number one on the world list.

The first favorite of the Mexican tournament recognized that at 33 he has a conservative calendar according to the needs of his body and his personal life and happiness. "I try to play where it makes me happy and I have better options to enjoy and play well", I observe.

Referring to the debut duel in Acapulco, where he won in 2005 and 2013, Rafa accepted that after a few weeks without competing, the first round is uncomfortable, but he is happy with the victory because he will now have the opportunity to move on.

"I try to improve every day, every time I go out on the track I try to be the best, not particularly in this tournament, but where I compete; sometimes I get better, sometimes worse. I will try to do my best tomorrow." .

This Wednesday Rafa Nadal will face the 20-year-old Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic in the closing match of the central court, whom the Spanish described as a complicated rival.

"He is a powerful player of great right and with a lot of energy; it will be a difficult game. The games against young people are complicated because they have a special energy and he has it; I hope to play at a good level," he concluded.

After beating Kecmanovic in the round of 16, the Spaniard will play in the quarterfinals against the best between Serbian Dusan Lajovic, eighth seed, and Korean Soonwo Kwon