Nadal beats Tsitsipas and takes the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament

The Spanish Rafael Nadal prevailed in the tough battle of the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament to the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas to regain success in the competition he conquered by fifth time in his carrer.

It was an improper duel of the moment. It is Abu Dhabi a preseason event. Preparing for the start of the coming course. Almost a month ago Nadal led Spain to conquer the new Davis Cup in Madrid. He showed a high level of play to overcome in more than three hours at Hellenic tennis player, one of the most representative players of the generation that arrives strongly to question the domain of Nadal himself, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer.

Nadal won by 6-7 (3), 7-5 and 7-6 (3) in a tight clash, with no gifts from any of the finalists and with options for both. The seventh triumph in eight clashes of the Spanish over the Greek was accompanied by a comeback.

Tsitsipas, winner of the ATP Finals, resisted in each manga. Nadal dominated the first set, broke in the ninth game and took off to close the set and took advantage. But the Greek managed tol 'break' and led to the tiebreaker in which it was better.

Spanish reacted. Equality remained until the final stretch. Nadal pointed the second set to the rest by 7-5 and took the resolution of the crash to the final set. He also had the world number one chance when he was 4-2 but Tsitsipas emerged again, who signed up for the Spanish service. The final had another tiebreaker, where Nadal was better, who achieved the victory and the tournament in the longest final in Abu Dhabi.

'It means a lot to me this fifth title and finishing the year is fantastic. What can I say about today's game … three hours. It's a challenge to face Stefanos, a great, electric player, whom I wish the best for the season, 'Nadal said at the end of the game.

'Every year that passes one has one more year and it is not known what can happen. But I hope to return', the Spaniard, the tennis player with the most Abu Dhabi titles, added on the track.

Previously, Novak Djokovic, eliminated in the semifinals by Tsitsipas, achieved third place in the tournament by winning Russian Karen Khachanov 7-5 and 6-3.