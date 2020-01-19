Sports

Nadal asks for help for Juanjo Vispe, Spanish chamber admitted to the ICU

January 19, 2020
Rafa Nadal has once again proved to be in addition to an example of professional, a spectacular human being. Last night, the Balearic tennis player posted a message on his social networks seeking financial support for camera operator Juanjo Vispe, which is located in the ICU in Australia after a spectacular accident that caused a spinal injury.

Juanjo Vispe, known as Jon Vispe, is habitual collaborator of BE Adventurers in the SER chain, in addition to being a regular in ATP tournaments as a camera operator. Hence his relationship with Rafael Nadal who has turned to the cause with a message of support in their social networks.

The treatment Jon Vispe needs It costs € 30,000, and a crowdfunding has been created that accumulates almost half of the cost. There are already $ 14,890 accumulated so far, since the solidarity gesture of the Spanish athlete has been a boost to this cause. Thanks to him, many accounts have spread and shown his support, and various media have echoed the news giving visibility to the Spanish spinal cord injury.

Jon Vispe, to the right of the photo, is a regular contributor to BE Adventurers
/ SER chain

