Nadal asks for help for Juanjo Vispe, Spanish chamber admitted to the ICU

Rafa Nadal has once again proved to be in addition to an example of professional, a spectacular human being. Last night, the Balearic tennis player posted a message on his social networks seeking financial support for camera operator Juanjo Vispe, which is located in the ICU in Australia after a spectacular accident that caused a spinal injury.

Juanjo Vispe, known as Jon Vispe, is habitual collaborator of BE Adventurers in the SER chain, in addition to being a regular in ATP tournaments as a camera operator. Hence his relationship with Rafael Nadal who has turned to the cause with a message of support in their social networks.

The treatment Jon Vispe needs It costs € 30,000, and a crowdfunding has been created that accumulates almost half of the cost. There are already $ 14,890 accumulated so far, since the solidarity gesture of the Spanish athlete has been a boost to this cause. Thanks to him, many accounts have spread and shown his support, and various media have echoed the news giving visibility to the Spanish spinal cord injury.