Sports

Nadal and Joaquín join the charity auction to help the Red Cross

April 8, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Rafael Nadal Y Joaquín Sánchez They are two of the athletes who have wanted to join the solidarity auction of the basketball world to support the work being carried out by the Red Cross in this coronavirus crisis.

For this initiative promoted by the Endesa basketball league, the tennis player has announced that he donates one of the shirts with which he played and won the final of Roland Garros 2019. For his part, the Betis captain has joined by donating a T shirt from the verdiblanco team that means a lot to him.

All the spanish basketball has joined this charity auction to help the Red Cross work in their campaign #CruzRojaResponde that Rafa Nadal and Pau Gasol promoted at first and to which the world of sports has joined. The auction will start at 8:45 p.m. You can get information at ACB League website.

READ:  Tokyo Olympics delayed to 2021

The latest news from the world of sports

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.