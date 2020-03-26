Nadal and Gasol come together to raise funds: "We cannot fail you"

Rafael Nadal Y Pau Gasol have launched a solidarity initiative that tries to raise funds with which to support the Red Cross in their work before the pandemic of coronavirus. The tennis player announced this Thursday through social networks in a video in which he stressed the exciting bond that exists between Spanish athletes and fans and how that factor can be of great help in these critical moments.

"The Spanish people have never failed us athletes. You have always been by our side in happy and difficult times. We have always had your understanding. You have always been there celebrating with us the joys. Athletes are what we are thanks to your support. And now is the time. Athletes we cannot fail you"he assures.

In his message, Nadal offers the number of the account to which donations can be made to the Red Cross: ES44 0049 0001 5321 1002 2225. The aim is to support the Responde plan of this organization, which aims to adapt all its services and activities to support the public administration in responding to this crisis, paying special attention to the most vulnerable people.

The tennis player remembers that he is still at home at this moment "difficult to explain and imaginable" just a few weeks ago. "We are suffering the impact of this pandemic that has changed our life, especially to those who suffer it in the first person. They are sad moments. The news is not very encouraging and we have no choice but to be lively, strong and fight, "he says.

Solidarity sport

There are numerous donations and fundraising campaigns that have been known in recent days. In the world of tennis, Roger Federer He announced this Wednesday that he was giving one million Swiss francs (more than 940,000 euros) to the most vulnerable families in his country.

In Spain they are also. For the Red Cross they have also made a campaign Atlético coach Diego Pablo Simeone, and his wife. And the Community of Madrid announced it confirmed this Wednesday a "million dollar donation" of Real Madrid. The club not only wants to put up the funds, but is also trying to help expedite the arrival of the medical supplies it has helped buy.

Leo Messi, Sergio Ramos and Pep Guardiola, among many others, have also made donations to give money or material to the organizations or administrations that are in the front line of the fight against covid-19.

