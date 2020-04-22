Nadal and Federer agree to face the crisis by merging the ATP and the WTA

The Swiss tennis player Roger Federer has claimed that "now is the time for men's and women's tennis to come together as one" by merging their two governing bodies, the ATP and the WTA, as "these are difficult times in all sports" due to the health crisis and tennis can "get out of this with two weakened bodies or with a stronger body."

"Am I the only one who thinks that now is the time for the men's and women's tennis come together as one? I imagine a fusion between the WTA and the ATP. I am not talking about merging the competition on the field, but rather merging the two governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that supervise the professional tours of men and women, "he reflected. Federer on his Twitter account.

Hey @Roger Federer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men 's and women ' s tennis in one only organization 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/ fTCfvMiU4G – Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

Rafael Nadal It was not long in supporting the Swiss proposal: "I fully agree that it would be great to get out of this global crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one organization." They also have Garbiñe Muguruza and Simona halep throught social media. "It would be a good idea", Garbiñe commented, while Halep qualified. "You are not the only one", referring to the fact that this thought is shared.

The tennis player with the most tournaments of Grand slam of history defended that "it is confusing for fans that there are different rankings, different logos, different websites and different tournament categories" between the two modalities.

"It probably should have happened a long time ago, but maybe now is really the time (of the merger). These These are hard times in all sports and we can get out of this with two weakened bodies or with a stronger body, "he concluded.

As with other sports, professional tennis is paralyzed by the coronavirus. The stop in racket sport it will run until at least July 13 and until then all tournaments including Wimbledon have been suspended.

The last hour of the sports world