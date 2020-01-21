Nadal, about fires: "Money is not everything, but it will help a faster recovery"

Share it:

Rafael Nadal He was one of the great protagonists of the charity event in which the best tennis players in the world participated to raise funds for those affected by the fires that devastate Australia. In that Rally for Relief, which is what that act was called, was collected around five million dollars to help families who have lost everything or have been displaced by these fires.

The Spaniard has shown his happiness today for having participated in the event and for helping to contribute to the cause. After his debut in the Australian OpenNadal stressed that he just wanted to help. "Tennis is united to help fight this disaster. I am super happy to have achieved all that money. I know that money is not everything, but it can help a faster recovery. Thanks to everyone's support because thanks to them we have achieved that amount of money, "he said.

The world of tennis remains focused on helping those affected. This Tuesday, for example, the German Zverev has promised to give $ 10,000 for each match he wins and has announced that he will give "up to the last cent" of the prize he receives if he wins this tournament. It would be the first time it is imposed in a Grand Slam.

In addition, Australian Nick Kirgyos has convinced tennis legend John McEnroe to donate $ 10,000 for every set he wins at this Australian Open.

Numerous initiatives

Another athlete who has joined the numerous initiatives to help those affected today is the Australian expilot Casey Stoner, which will auction the monkey he wore during his victory in the MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon 2010.

"It has been difficult to see the forest fires at home during my vacation in the United States. However, it has been comforting to be abroad at this time and see the international support given to our country during this terrible devastation, "he said on the website of the Australian auction house Pickles.

In this regard, he showed his sadness at the consequences of the fires, which have claimed the lives of at least 29 people and millions of animals. "I am saddened by all the lives that have been affected and the terrible impact on our land and its animals," he said.

Very serious damage

Australia lives pending the evolution of fires whose dramatic consequences for the country are known every day. This Tuesday, for example, it has been estimated that the losses of the Tourism sector they could reach 4.5 billion Australian dollars (3.089 million US dollars).

Natural parks, roads and even coastal and tourist towns such as Mallacoota, in southeastern Australia, have been closed or isolated due to the proximity of the fires, which since September have already razed more than 100,000 square kilometers of land, almost the size of Guatemala.